TNI Morning News Headlines – December 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 175 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 101 quarantine and 74 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 82 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS) has been selected to receive ‘Gold’ award under Category V- Excellence in adopting emerging technologies at National Awards for e-Governance 2020-21.

➡️ Odisha Government to set up special Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kotia region of Koraput District.

➡️ Over 30 people injured after bus overturns in Sebakapur village under Raygad block of Gajapati district.

➡️ Standing crop on more than 5.78 lakh hectares in around 131 blocks of twelve districts were severely damaged due to Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ College girl burnt alive as she catches fire from lamp in Sundargarh.

India News

➡️ India reports 5,784 new cases, 7,995 recoveries, & 252 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total 133.8 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ Kashmir Terror Attack: Cop succumbs to injuries, toll reaches 3.

➡️ One terrorist neutralised in an operation of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir police in Behramgala, Surankote sector of Poonch.

➡️ Srinagar police pays tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba who lost his life in yesterday’s terrorist attack.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri incident was well planned and a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness: Special Investigation Team (SIT).

➡️ COVID vaccine booster dose not effective for Omicron as against Delta: Expert.

➡️ Sensex plunges 254 points to currently trade at 58,028; Nifty at 17,291.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 270.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.31 million.

➡️ Tsunami warning issued as 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia.