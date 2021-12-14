TNI Morning News Headlines – December 14, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 14, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 175 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 101 quarantine and 74 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 82 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS) has been selected to receive ‘Gold’ award under Category V- Excellence in adopting emerging technologies at National Awards for e-Governance 2020-21.
➡️ Odisha Government to set up special Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kotia region of Koraput District.
➡️ Over 30 people injured after bus overturns in Sebakapur village under Raygad block of Gajapati district.
➡️ Standing crop on more than 5.78 lakh hectares in around 131 blocks of twelve districts were severely damaged due to Cyclone Jawad.
➡️ College girl burnt alive as she catches fire from lamp in Sundargarh.
India News
➡️ India reports 5,784 new cases, 7,995 recoveries, & 252 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ A total 133.8 crore vaccine doses administered so far.
➡️ Kashmir Terror Attack: Cop succumbs to injuries, toll reaches 3.
➡️ One terrorist neutralised in an operation of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir police in Behramgala, Surankote sector of Poonch.
➡️ Srinagar police pays tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba who lost his life in yesterday’s terrorist attack.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri incident was well planned and a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness: Special Investigation Team (SIT).
➡️ COVID vaccine booster dose not effective for Omicron as against Delta: Expert.
➡️ Sensex plunges 254 points to currently trade at 58,028; Nifty at 17,291.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 270.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.31 million.
➡️ Tsunami warning issued as 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia.
