Insight Bureau: Manoj Patra, Rayagada district correspondent of Odisha Television Limited (OTV) breathed his last while undergoing treatment at MKCG hospital in Berhampur on Tuesday. He was 55.

Manoj was a well-known journalist not only in Rayagada but also in Odisha. The untimely death of Manoj came as a major shock to the media community.

He was associated with OTV since 2009.