TNI Morning News Headlines – December 08, 2023

➡️ Income Tax Department unearths Rs 200 cr cash from Odisha liquor makers in 48 hrs. Raids continue for third consecutive day today.
➡️ Emergency call boxes installed on NH-16 between Baramunda and Chandikhole in Odisha to address road accidents and other emergencies.
➡️ IMD predicted drop in night temperature across Odisha during the next 2/3 days.
➡️ India bans export of onions till March next year: Notification.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Vijayapura, Karnataka at about 6:52 am, 3.2 hit Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu at about 7:39 am, 3.8 hit Shillong, Meghalaya at about 8:46 am and Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Rajkot, Gujarat at about 9:00 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao reportedly injured after falling down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night; admitted to Yashoda Hospitals.
➡️ Doctor arrested after fiancee kills self after her wedding on the verge of being called off over dowry demand in Kerala.
➡️ Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi.
➡️ BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone in Amritsar.
➡️ RBI maintains status quo in policy rate for 5th time now. RBI retained repo rate at 6.5%, announces Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️ Sensex rises 120.72 points to 69,642.41 in early trade; Nifty climbs 46.05 points to 20,947.20.
➡️ Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.33 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Veteran actor Naeem Sayyed aka Junior Mehmood dies after long battle with cancer. He was 67.
➡️ US President Joe Biden held talks with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the critical need to protect civilians and to separate them from Hamas terrorists.
➡️ Canada: 3 theatres playing Hindi movies vacated after masked men spray ‘unknown’ substance.
➡️ Israeli tank fire killed Reuters journalist in Lebanon.
➡️ 403 Indian students died abroad since 2018, most deaths in Canada: Centre.
