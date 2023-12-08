TNI Morning News Headlines – December 08, 2023

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Vijayapura, Karnataka at about 6:52 am, 3.2 hit Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu at about 7:39 am, 3.8 hit Shillong, Meghalaya at about 8:46 am and Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Rajkot, Gujarat at about 9:00 am: National Center for Seismology.