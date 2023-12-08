Former Telangana CM KCR suffers hip fracture, PM Modi prays for his speedy recovery

TNI Bureau: Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after suffering hip fracture last night.

The BRS chief got injured reportedly after falling down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night. He was admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Doctors said that Rao might require a surgery and a medical bulletin would be issued, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for Rao’s speedy recovery. “Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health,” the PM wrote on his X platform.