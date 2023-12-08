HPC holds crucial meeting to protect Olive Ridley Sea Turtles in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The High Power Committee (HPC) for the protection and conservation of Olive Ridley Sea turtles held a crucial meeting today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. PCCF (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden along with senior officials took part in the meeting.

As decided in the meeting the Home Department will deploy 7 sections of APR force for joint sea patrolling with Forest Department staff during the turtle nesting season. This includes 4 units for Mangrove Forest Division, Rajnagar, and one each for Bhadrak, Puri, and Berhampur Divisions.

To support this, Marine Police at Talchua and Dhamara will provide seagoing vessels. Port authorities of Dhamara and Gopalpur will contribute hired trawlers for sea patrolling, and Paradip Port Authority will do the same for the Mangrove Forest Division.

The Fisheries Department shared news of increased compensation, and steps will be taken for an amendment to enhance fines under the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation (OMFR) Act.

The meeting also decided that temporary berthing facilities for seized vessels will be provided by Port Authorities, and the Commerce and Transport Department will arrange berthing facilities for seized vessels.

This apart, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) assured no missile testing during the turtle nesting period to avoid any impact on their breeding.