TNI Morning News Headlines – December 01, 2020

Odisha News

👉 All Medical Colleges to reopen from today in Odisha.

👉 Odisha reports 378 Covid-19 cases including 219 quarantine and 159 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 319103 including 312065 recoveries & 5241 active cases.

👉 Angul reports 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (37), Mayurbhanj (34) and Sundargarh (32).

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1744.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 15 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 8.8 degree Celcius.

👉 Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on World Aids Day with message “Global Solidarity Shared Responsibility” at Puri Beach⁠.

👉 Second liver transplantation successfully conducted at SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Elephant electrocuted to death at Jadu Loisingha in Sambalpur district; a three-month-old elephant calf died at Laugarh village in Aska.

👉 Mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh gutted in fire mishap at a mobile phone shop located at Baxi Chhak in Jharsuguda district.

India News

👉 India reports 31,118 new COVID-19 cases & 482 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases, 88,89,585 cured cases & 1,37,621 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 29th November is 14,03,79,976 including 8,76,173 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: Voting for 11 MLC seats underway amid tight security.

👉 An earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

👉Chhattisgarh: Two civilians injured in IED blast in Bijapur district.

👉 Tahawwur Rana, key accused of 26/11 Mumbai attack, be cleared for extradition to India: US govt tells court.

👉 Yogi Adityanath to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers tomorrow to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state.

👉 PM Modi greets BSF personnel on 56th BSF’s Raising Day.

👉 Money-laundering case: Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik likely to be quizzed by Enforcement Directorate today.

👉 Tikri Border is closed for any traffic movement amid farmers’ protest.

👉 Maharashtra, Pune: Polling underway in Pune Graduates’ Constituency election.

👉 Paytm Money to facilitate investments in Initial Public Offers (IPO) in India via UPI ID.

👉 Sensex opens with a gain of 67 points, currently at 44,190; Nifty at 12,981.

👉 Sensex gains 350 points, Nifty above 13k; realty stocks up.

👉Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.89 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

👉 Covid-19 Pandemic could result in more HIV cases, AIDS-related deaths: UN.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 63 million mark.