Odisha’s 2nd liver transplantation successfully conducted in SUM Hospital

TNI Bureau: After successfully conducting the first living donor liver transplantation in March, the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar successfully performed a living-donor liver transplantation for the second time with the help of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

The liver transplantation conducted by Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu, Head Gastroenterology and his team.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMS and SUM Hospital inked a pact with Hyderabad-based AIG for conducting liver transplantation on a regular basis.