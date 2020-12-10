TNI Morning News Headlines – December 10, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 343 Covid-19 cases including 197 quarantine and 146 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 322642 including 317412 recoveries & 3383 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (32) and Angul (32).

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,794.

👉 27,419 tests samples were tested on December 8 in Odisha.

👉 Bhadrak District Congress Committee observe 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh in the town demanding establishment of a medical college in the District.

👉 Vigilance arrests a Block Veterinary Officer for taking bribe in Puri district.

👉 264 gms of brown sugar seized in Khordha district, 2 peddlers arrested.

👉 Nurses engaged in Covid Duty across Odisha launch indefinite stir demanding regularisation of their jobs.

👉 Crime Branch to take Akash Pathak on 5-day remand from tomorrow for further interrogation.

India News

👉 India reports 31,522 new COVID-19 cases & 412 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 97,67,372 including 3,72,293 active cases, 92,53,306 cured cases & 1,41,772 deaths.

👉 A total of 14,98,36,767 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Kerala: Voting underway during the second phase of the local body elections.

👉 Farmers’ protest against Farm Laws enters 15th day at Singhu border.

👉 Staff Selection Commission announces tentative list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2020.

👉 Indian dancer Astad Deboo renowned for marrying Kathak and Kathakali into a unique form, passes away. He was 73.

👉 Government proposes to sell up to 20 per cent in IRCTC OFS; base price at Rs 1,367.

👉 Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.68 against US dollar in early trade.

👉 Sensex drops 164.73 points to 45938.77 in opening session.

World News

👉 Italy World Cup winner, footballer Paolo Rossi dies aged 64.

👉 After UK, Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

👉 Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech asked to submit more data for vaccine’s emergency approval.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surge to 68.8 Million, death toll crosses 1.56 Million.

👉 UK PM Boris Johnson tells the House of Commons that Farmers protest is an ‘India Pakistan’ issue.

👉 Nasa names 18 astronauts, half of them women who will train for its Artemis moon-landing programme.