Fact Check: Covid Vaccine Rejection Report is FAKE

TNI Bureau: A section of media, including NDTV and News18 had reported that applications for the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech was rejected.

However, the Union Health Ministry has rubbished the reports and termed those as ‘Fake News’.

According to the latest reports, the panel did not take any decision today and sought additional safety and efficacy data from Serum and Bharat Biotech. So, there was no rejection, only a delay would be there. The applications of Bharat Biotech and SII are under consideration.

However, media houses erroneously reported that the request was rejected, which is NOT TRUE.