Schools & Colleges may reopen in Odisha from January, 2021

TNI Bureau: The schools & colleges across Odisha may reopen in January 2021.

A final decision in this regard will be taken by the Odisha Government after reviewing the Covid situation in the State, informed the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Higher Education secretary Saswat Mishra on Thursday.

However, the State Government is yet to formally announce this. Priority will be given to reopen classes for Class 10 and 12 students in first phase.

According to Dash, except festival holidays, classes will be held on Saturday and Sundays. Exams will be held after conduct of physical classes for at least 100 days.