TNI Morning News Headlines – December 05, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
Konark Dance Festival
Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 409 Covid-19 cases including 234 quarantine and 175 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 320803 including 314665 recoveries & 4320 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (44) and Angul (35).

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,765.

👉 Puri Custodial Death: Post-mortem report of K Ramesh, who died in the custody reveales that he was subjected to severe physical torture before his death.

👉 Ganja cultivation worth over Rs 14 crore destroyed in Gajapati.

👉 Odisha Congress to support Bharat Bandh call given by farmer organisations on December 8.

👉 Nimapada Doctor sentenced 2-year Jail term, Rs 7,000 fine for illegal sex determination and abortion.

👉 SAMS Odisha declares Results and provisional cut-off list of BEd Entrance Examination- 2020.

👉 Day 4 of the Konark Dance Festival kicked off with a majestic Kathak performance by the Ranan group & Odissi performance by the Rudraksha Foundation.

India News

👉 Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was given a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month, tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 India reports 36,652 new COVID-19 cases & 512 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 96,08,211 including 4,09,689 active cases, 90,58,822 cured cases & 1,39,700 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 4th December is 14,58,85,512 including 11,57,763 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Delhi: Farmers continue to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border against the Farm Laws.

👉 Farmers Protest: Gazipur border (UP-Delhi border) on NH-24 is closed for traffic, Jhatikara border (Delhi-Haryana border) is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

👉 Delhi: Fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers to be held today. PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar to attend the meet.

👉 25 people, including 6 BSF jawans, test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram.

👉 Moderna Inc will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

👉 Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 15 National Highway Projects in Nagaland worth Rs. 4,127 Crores

👉 Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all private satellite TV channels on advertisements.

👉 BJP terms Canada’s stand on farmers’ protests in India as “nothing but hypocrisy”.

World News

👉 Adar Poonawalla Of Serum Institute Among 6 Named ‘Asians Of The Year’ By Singapore Daily.

👉 Moderna Inc, an American biotechnology company will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases top 65.7 Million, deaths exceed 1.51 Million.

👉 Covid-19 Vaccination in US will not be mandatory: Joe Biden.

