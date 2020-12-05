Puri Custodial Death: Post-Mortem reports reveals death due to severe injuries

TNI Bureau: The post-mortem report of the deceased K Ramesh who died in the custody of Baselisahi police station in Puri district two weeks ago, has revealed that he died due to severe injuries on his head.

The report stated that K. Ramesh was brutally hit with a heavy weapon. As many as 15deep injury marks were found on various parts of his body.

The doctors in the post-mortem report described that death of Ramesh occurred due to clot of blood in the brain.

Following the incident, earlier Odisha Government transferred Superintendent of Police Akhileshwar Singh to SP headquarters, while suspended a sub-inspector (SI) and two constables of Baselisahi police station.