TNI Morning News Headlines – August 7, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 7, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
The Clock Tower ('Ghanta Ghar') at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar illuminated in Tricolour on Saturday, ahead of India's Independence Day.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1096 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 637 quarantine and 459 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 389 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (92).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 64 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (27), Cuttack (17), Balasore (4), Keonjhar (4), Mayurbhanj (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,366.

➡️ As many as 66,770 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ ECMO facility to be available for patients at Cuttack SCB Hospital & Medical College from August 15, informs DMET Chief CBK Mohanty.

➡️ Centre grants ‘drone’ use permission to NISER, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Unit of Congress observes 12-hour bandh in Sundargarh demanding establishment of Odisha’s second AIIMS in the town.

➡️ Universities, Colleges in Odisha to reopen for UG Pre-Final Year and PG First Year Students from August 16.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,628 new COVID 19 cases, 40,017 recoveries and 617 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,18,95,385 including 4,12,153 active cases, 3,10,55,861 cured cases & 4,27,371 deaths.

➡️ 47,65,33,650 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 16,40,287 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 50,10,09,609 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India; 49,55,138 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

➡️ Bomb threat call causes scare at 3 Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow; security beefed up.

➡️ Pornography case: Bombay High Court dismisses bail pleas of Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe challenging magistrate court’s remand order and seeking immediate release.

➡️ Heavy rainfall predicted in these six states from today. IMD issues fresh alert.

➡️ Tokyo 2020: Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward for hockey star Vandana Katariya.

➡️ Tokyo 2020: Golfer Aditi Ashok misses Bronze medal after finishing 4th.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 201 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.27 Million.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson applies for Emergency Use Authorization of its single-dose Covid vaccine in India.

➡️ Iran President Raisi backs India’s role in establishing security in Afghanistan.

➡️ US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list.

➡️ China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents.

