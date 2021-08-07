TNI Morning News Headlines – August 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1096 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 637 quarantine and 459 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 389 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (92).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 64 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (27), Cuttack (17), Balasore (4), Keonjhar (4), Mayurbhanj (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,366.

➡️ As many as 66,770 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ ECMO facility to be available for patients at Cuttack SCB Hospital & Medical College from August 15, informs DMET Chief CBK Mohanty.

➡️ Centre grants ‘drone’ use permission to NISER, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Unit of Congress observes 12-hour bandh in Sundargarh demanding establishment of Odisha’s second AIIMS in the town.

➡️ Universities, Colleges in Odisha to reopen for UG Pre-Final Year and PG First Year Students from August 16.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,628 new COVID 19 cases, 40,017 recoveries and 617 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,18,95,385 including 4,12,153 active cases, 3,10,55,861 cured cases & 4,27,371 deaths.

➡️ 47,65,33,650 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 16,40,287 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 50,10,09,609 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India; 49,55,138 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

➡️ Bomb threat call causes scare at 3 Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow; security beefed up.

➡️ Pornography case: Bombay High Court dismisses bail pleas of Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe challenging magistrate court’s remand order and seeking immediate release.

➡️ Heavy rainfall predicted in these six states from today. IMD issues fresh alert.

➡️ Tokyo 2020: Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward for hockey star Vandana Katariya.

➡️ Tokyo 2020: Golfer Aditi Ashok misses Bronze medal after finishing 4th.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 201 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.27 Million.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson applies for Emergency Use Authorization of its single-dose Covid vaccine in India.

➡️ Iran President Raisi backs India’s role in establishing security in Afghanistan.

➡️ US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list.

➡️ China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents.