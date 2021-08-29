TNI Morning News Headlines – August 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 849 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 491 quarantine and 358 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 361 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (98).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (19), Angul (10), Jagatsinghapur (9), Mayurbhanj (5), Nayagarh (5), Kendrapara (4), Dhenkanal (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,834.

➡️ As many as 68,667 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Bargarh: Bijepur BDO detained by Odisha Vigilance near Binika bridge with over Rs 3.51 lakh unaccounted cash.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone of a common user petroleum facility in Odisha’s Dhenkanal on Saturday.

➡️ In Saturday’s episode of Kapil Sharma Show, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wish hockey team for victory.

India News

➡️ India reports 45,083 new cases, 460 deaths and 35,840 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 3,68,558.

➡️ Over 63 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.53%.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala recorded 31,265 COVID positive cases yesterday.

➡️ Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown as COVID19 cases rise in the State.

➡️ Narcotics Control Bureau arrests actor Armaan Kohli in drug case: Official.

➡️ Indian Para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel wins historic Silver at Tokyo Paralympics; loses to China’s Zhou Ying in Women’s Single’s class 4 final.

World News

➡️ 500,000 Afghans May Leave In Next 4 Months: UNHCR.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 215.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.49 Million.

➡️ US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul Airport, asks its citizens to leave the airport area immediately.

➡️ Resistance Forces in Afghan Province reject Taliban’s claim of Advances: Report.

➡️ Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden: officials.