TNI Evening News Headlines – August 29, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 293 more COVID positive cases & 252 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 225 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.
➡️ 834 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 991630.
➡️ Free ECMO Treatment begins at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.
➡️ IMD issues yellow warning for rainfall in several Districts.
➡️ Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar begins serological survey in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khordha, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies.
➡️ Former College Principal of Kandarpur college in Cuttack hacked to death by some unknown miscreants in Cuttack.
➡️ India Hockey defender from Odisha, Amit Rohidas bags Biju Patnaik Sports Award for his outstanding performance in sports.
➡️ Odisha will support Indian Rugby team for next 3 years along with KIIT as associate sponsor.
India News
➡️ India strikes 3rd Medal at Tokyo 2020. Vinod Kumar wins Bronze medal in Discus Throw F-52 event.
➡️ Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47 at Tokyo Paralympics.
➡️ Gujarat Government to give Rs 3 crore to Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel.
➡️ Ban on International Passenger Flights extended till September 30 in India.
➡️ Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt inspected security posts in Kashmir.
➡️ 100 Vande Bharat trains by 2024; Indian Railways.
➡️ Kerala reports 29,836 COVID-19 cases, 75 fatalities.
➡️ Asian Junior Boxing: Rohit Chamoli clinches India’s first Gold.
➡️ CBDT extends deadline for e-filing of IncomeTax forms.
➡️ 15 people injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai’s Dharavi.
World News
➡️ Explosion in Kabul kills 2, including Child; sources say IS Rocket hit house near Airport.
➡️ Afghanistan: US carried out a military strike targetting suspected ISIS-K terrorists in Kabul.
➡️ Amid anti-Taliban uprising, Taliban kill Afghan folk singer with whom they had tea before: Report.
➡️ US President Joe Biden attacks China on origins of COVID-19, says ‘world deserves answers’.
➡️ 21 dead, dozens missing after boat sinks in Bangladesh.
