TNI Evening News Headlines – August 29, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 29, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 293 more COVID positive cases & 252 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 225 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 834 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 991630.

➡️ Free ECMO Treatment begins at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

➡️ IMD issues yellow warning for rainfall in several Districts.

➡️ Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar begins serological survey in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khordha, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies.

➡️ Former College Principal of Kandarpur college in Cuttack hacked to death by some unknown miscreants in Cuttack.

➡️ India Hockey defender from Odisha, Amit Rohidas bags Biju Patnaik Sports Award for his outstanding performance in sports.

➡️ Odisha will support Indian Rugby team for next 3 years along with KIIT as associate sponsor.

India News

➡️ India strikes 3rd Medal at Tokyo 2020. Vinod Kumar wins Bronze medal in Discus Throw F-52 event.

➡️ Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47 at Tokyo Paralympics.

➡️ Gujarat Government to give Rs 3 crore to Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel.

➡️ Ban on International Passenger Flights extended till September 30 in India.

➡️ Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt inspected security posts in Kashmir.

➡️ 100 Vande Bharat trains by 2024; Indian Railways.

➡️ Kerala reports 29,836 COVID-19 cases, 75 fatalities.

➡️ Asian Junior Boxing: Rohit Chamoli clinches India’s first Gold.

➡️ CBDT extends deadline for e-filing of IncomeTax forms.

➡️ 15 people injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

World News

➡️ Explosion in Kabul kills 2, including Child; sources say IS Rocket hit house near Airport.

➡️ Afghanistan: US carried out a military strike targetting suspected ISIS-K terrorists in Kabul.

➡️ Amid anti-Taliban uprising, Taliban kill Afghan folk singer with whom they had tea before: Report.

➡️ US President Joe Biden attacks China on origins of COVID-19, says ‘world deserves answers’.

➡️ 21 dead, dozens missing after boat sinks in Bangladesh.

