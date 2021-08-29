TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 849 new Covid cases and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 119 cases belong to 0-18 years. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not the recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.23%. 956 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

68,667 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 7,834.

Khordha reported 259 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 84 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 29, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 849

🔶 0-18 years: 119

🔶 New Deaths – 69

🔶 New Recoveries – 956

🔶 Samples Tested – 68,667 (71,137 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.23% (1.09% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (361), Cuttack (98), Jajpur (32), Balasore (31), Puri (28), Kendrapada (27), Angul (22), Dhenkanal (21), Jagatsinghpur (21), Mayurbhanj (20).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Cuttack (19), Angul (10), Jagatsinghapur (9), Mayurbhanj (5), Nayagarh (5), Kendrapara (4), Dhenkanal (4), Bhadrak (30, Jajpur (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 17947361

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1006503

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 990796

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -7820

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 7,834