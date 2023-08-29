TNI Morning News Headlines – August 29, 2023

➡️Sand removal process begin at the Konark Sun temple.
➡️East Coast Railway cancels 85 pairs of trains till August 30 due to ongoing maintenance work at Haridaspur, Bhubaneswar, Mancheswar, Sambalpur and Sambalpur City Railway Stations.
➡️West Bengal blast toll rises to nine, two cops suspended.
➡️Onam celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Kerala.
➡️ED official arrested by CBI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 Crore to help the accused in Delhi liquor scam case.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 82.58 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️On National Sports Day and birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, India pays tribute to legendary ‘The Wizard of Indian Hockey’.
➡️Gadar-2 contributing to a total of 460.65 crore net earnings. The film surpassed a milestone of over 3 crore footfalls in India.
➡️Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan’, films to release in September 2023.
➡️China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new ‘standard map’.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to visit Europe in September.
➡️A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Bali Sea region of Indonesia today: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
