Odisha Govt extends BSKY benefits to 5-18 year age group Children

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Tuesday extended the benefits of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to the children under 5-18 years age group.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department wrote a letter to all the BSKY empaneled hospitals in this regard.

“It has come to the notice of the State Health Assurance Society that in some cases even though a family is covered under NFSA/SFSS, the names of some child members of a family are left out of the NFSA/SFSS database. This is due to the non-availability of vacant slots in that Block for the addition of new members to the NFSA/SFSS database. As a result, it is not possible on the part of the hospital to register and authenticate such child beneficiaries for cashless treatment under BSKY, the letter read.

“In order to overcome the issue, the Government have been pleased to approve that BSKY benefits may be extended to the child members of NFSA/SFSS families, in the age group of 5 to 18 years old, whose names are not there in the data base of NFSA/SFSS, by blocking in the name of the father/mother, on the production of documentary evidence by the parent to support the claim that the individual being treated is their child,” the letter further read.