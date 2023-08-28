TNI Evening News Headlines – August 28, 2023

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced reward of Rs. 25 lakh for Odisha’s javelin star, Kishore Jena, who became the first from the State to represent India at the Finals of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.
➡️Odisha CM granted land ownership certificates to more than 65,000 slum dwellers in five municipal corporation areas of the state– Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela.
➡️Two teachers from Odisha – Sashi Sekhar Kar Sharma from Bhadrak district and Subhash Chandra Rout from Jagatsinghpur district selected for the National Teachers Awards.
➡️Former Indian Hockey Team Skipper Prabodh Tirkey to join Congress in Odisha.
➡️5 arrested in Madurai train coach fire case which claimed lives of 9 Uttar Pradesh pilgrims travelling to Rameswaram.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.
➡️ISRO to launch Aditya-L1 mission to study Sun on September 2.
➡️Student Suicide Cases in Kota, Rajasthan on rise. 23 deaths so far in 2023.
➡️Japan delayed the launch of a rocket carrying a lunar lander less than 30 minutes before its scheduled take off as bad weather continued to plague the mission.
➡️G20 Summit: PM Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi next month. Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summi; Lavrov to represent Russia in India.
➡️Indian, French officials hold first meeting to discuss over USD 5.5 billion Rafale-M deal post clearance by India.
