TNI Morning News Headlines – August 28, 2023

➡️ Last rites of renowned Padma Shri Awardee Poet Jayanta Mahapatra who breathed his last at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Sunday, will be held with full state honour.
➡️ Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Bhubaneswar Railway Station as there was no train traffic in Bhubaneswar for over 4 hours today.
➡️ Odisha’s Javelin thrower Kishore Jena puts up best performance, finishes 5th in World Athletics Championships with a phenomenal throw of 84.77-meter.
➡️ International tennis player Debasis Sahoo has been selected for the prestigious 31st Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2023.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributes 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits under Rozgar Mela.
➡️ Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor shut down breakup rumours with their Sunday lunch.
➡️ Chandrayaan-3 measures Moon’s south pole soil temperature, ISRO shares details.
➡️ Madurai train fire: Mortal remains of 9 pilgrims airlifted to Lucknow.
➡️ Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championship 2023, becomes first Indian to win Gold Medal in World Athletics Championships.
➡️ DP Manu finished 6th position with a best throw of 84.14 m in the finals.
➡️ Russian investigators confirmed that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was among 10 people killed when their plane crashed Wednesday.
➡️ Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin passes away.
