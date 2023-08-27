3 Bowlers who dismissed Father-Son Duo Shivnarine & Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Mumbai: Sony TV’s Premier show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” KBC has been on the run with its highest grossing TRP across Indian Television for almost 23 years. The quiz game show has continued to hook up audiences and also put them into contemplation with its tricky questions. Meanwhile, in one of the recent episodes aired on the program, an interesting question appeared before the audience engaging them in puzzlement. A cricket enthusiast named Muffaddal Vohra shared the intriguing moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing a KBC participant faced with the following question: “Who is the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both father and son duo in test cricket?”

A cricket related question in KBC for 25 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/MZHeGoUUkn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 24, 2023

In a turn of events, the X post not only unveiled the answer to this captivating question but also shed light on three more remarkable instances with similar themes. Responding to the question, X user Prathik Joshi provided a comprehensive answer: “Ravichandran Ashwin holds the distinction of being the first Indian bowler and the fifth in the world to achieve this unique feat. He accomplished this by dismissing Shivnarine Chanderpaul (the father) in 2011 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (the son) in 2023.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As the conversation unfolded, Prathik Joshi shared further insights in a subsequent tweet: “The list of bowlers who have achieved this feat also includes Ian Botham & Wasim Akram, both of whom dismissed Lance & Chris Cairns, and Mitchell Starc & Simon Harmer, who achieved the same feat against Shivnarine & Tagenarine Chanderpaul.”

Ravichandran Ashwin, the 1st Indian bowler and 5th in the world to achieve this unique feat. He has dismissed both Shivnarine Chanderpaul (father) in 2011 & Tagenarine Chanderpaul (son) in 2023, respectively. pic.twitter.com/VVuXuvopG5 — Pathik Joshi💪 (@pathikj80) August 24, 2023

Ultimately, the count of bowlers who have managed to dismiss both the father and son duo, Shivnarine & Tagenarine Chanderpaul, amounts to three: Mitchell Starc & Simon Harmer, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

In addition to the revelations about Shivnarine & Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Prathik’s post also unveiled another fascinating cricket-related achievement: Ian Botham & Wasim Akram, two legendary cricketers, both claimed the wickets of Lance & Chris Cairns, father and son respectively.