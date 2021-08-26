Covid Alert: 12 Infants test positive at Balasore Hospital

Insight Bureau: While there have been debates and discussions over the Covid 3rd Wave that may hit the country in September and October and its impact on the kids, at least 12 infants have tested positive for Coronavirus at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

Out of 12 infants, 8 are aged over a month while 4 are under observation at the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit). Two of the 1 month+ kids have been referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack at the insistence of their parents. Currently, 10 kids are undergoing treatment at Balasore DHH and said to be out of danger.

For the last few days, Odisha has been reported 100+ Covid positive cases in the age group of 0-18 on a daily basis. 130 children tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

Earlier yesterday, a one-year-old male child from Bhubaneswar had died of Covid-19. However, he was also suffering from Coronary Atherosclerotic Heart Disease and Cerebral Palsy.

Health Experts have already warned that Kids may be affected the most during the 3rd Wave of Coronavirus. However, severity will be less and there won’t be any big concerns, they believe.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government has issued a statement that it’s fully prepared to face the challenge if children are infected with Covid-19 during the 3rd wave. 3000 beds have already been kept ready across the State while only 600 beds may be required if 10,000 kids test positive, says the Director, Health & Family Welfare, Odisha.