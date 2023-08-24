69th National Film Awards 2023: Check complete winners list

Mumbai: The 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

Best feature film award has been given to ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and the Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by ‘Ek Tha Gaon’ directed by Srishti Lakhera. ‘The Kashmir Files’ was feted with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while ‘RRR’ bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon became joint winners of Best Actress Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’, respectively.

Here’s the complete list of winners across non-feature and feature categories:

Feature Category:

➡️Best Feature Film: Rocketry

➡️Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

➡️Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

➡️Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

➡️Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

➡️Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

➡️Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

➡️Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

➡️Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

➡️Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

➡️Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

➡️Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

➡️Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

➡️Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

➡️Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

➡️Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

➡️Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

➡️Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

➡️Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

➡️Best Malayalam Film: Home

➡️Best Gujarati Film: Chhello Show

➡️Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

➡️Best Telugu Film: Uppena

➡️Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

➡️Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

➡️Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

➡️Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

➡️Best Assamese Film: Anur

➡️Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

➡️Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

➡️Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

➡️Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance

➡️Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

➡️Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

➡️Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

➡️Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

➡️Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

➡️Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

➡️Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

➡️Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

➡️Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

➡️Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

➡️Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

➡️Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

➡️Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

➡️Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Non-Feature Category:

➡️Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon

➡️Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please

➡️Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari

➡️Bes Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge

➡️Best Biographical Film: 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi, 2. Beyond Blast

➡️Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine

➡️Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness

➡️Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’

➡️Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu

➡️Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): 1. Mithu Di, 2. Three Two One

➡️Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan

➡️Best Exploration Film: Ayushman

➡️Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal

➡️Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat

➡️Best Animation Film: Kandittundu

➡️Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse

➡️Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal

➡️Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon

➡️Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag

➡️Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right

➡️Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succelent

➡️Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu

➡️Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa

➡️Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha

Additionally, three more awards were announced by the jury:

➡️Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

➡️Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

➡️Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor

