TNI Morning News Headlines – August 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 761 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 443 quarantine and 318 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 289 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (117).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including uttack (17), Jagatsinghapur (15), Dhenkanal (9), Khordha (8), Jajpur (6), Kendrapara (4),Balasore (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,289.

➡️ As many as 60,791 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple reopens its door for all from today.

➡️ All religious places in Bhadrak reopen for public today.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra to chair crucial meeting today, likely to discuss deficit rainfall and its impact on the state.

➡️ Annual bird count begins in Bhitarkanika, Kendrapara.

➡️ All religious institutions under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reopen for public from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,072 new COVID 19 cases, 44,157 recoveries and 389 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,24,49,306 including 3,33,924 active cases, 3,16,80,626 cured cases & 4,34,756 deaths.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 97.54% in India.

➡️ A Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 50,75,51,399 including 12,95,160 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 44,157 recoveries in last 24 hours increase total recoveries to 3,16,80,626.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 97.63%; highest since March 2020.

➡️ Over 58.25 crore vaccine doses of Covid19 administered in the country under Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far; over 7.95 lakh vaccine doses administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covaxin for children may get DGCI nod before trial period: Study.

➡️ More Afghan Sikhs / Hindus along with Guru Granth Sahib evacuated by India earlier today from Kabul Airport.

➡️ The road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former UP CM Kalyan Singh: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

➡️ Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gives approval to rename the schools after the names of various players from Punjab who were a part of the Indian men’s hockey team squad.

➡️ Rupee surges 13 paise to 74.26 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rallies 411.04 pts to 55,740.36 in opening session; Nifty surges 109.35 pts to 16,559.85.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 211.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.43 Million.

➡️ Joe Biden says troops withdrawal from Afghanistan was a ‘logical, rational and right decision’.

➡️ Afghan woman gives Birth to Baby Girl on US Military Plane in Germany.

➡️ Afghanistan: Taliban faces resistance from Ahmad Massoud of Panjshir Valley.

➡️ Firefight breaks out at Kabul Airport between Afghan, US, German forces.

➡️ Gaza border clashes wound 41 Palestinians.

➡️ Hundreds of fighters’ heading to resistance stronghold Panjshir Valley.