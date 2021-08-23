Shri Jagannath temple opens its Doors for Devotees Today

TNI Bureau: After 3 months of Covid restrictions, Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri opened its doors for devotees today with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

All arrangements for hassle free dharshan of devotees have been made in view of opening of Shree Jagannath Temple.

Devotees will have to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report to visit the Srimandir not older than 96 hours.

The darshan timing for devotees has been fixed from 7 am to 7 pm , Monday to Friday. The temple will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for sanitisation of its premises. The Temple will also be shut during major festivals to avoid mass congregations.

Devotees have been advised not visit temple with any offerings. They have also been asked not to touch any deities inside the temple complex.

A feedback centre has been opened for devotees. Devotees can give feedback online also.