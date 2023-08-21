Former Odisha BDO nabbed from Delhi after 8 Years on Run

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, a former Block Development Officer (BDO) of Narayanpatna in Koraput district.

Sahoo was nabbed from Delhi.

During the last 8 years, he kept changing locations residing in rental accommodations in Delhi and neighboring areas. He also absconded to Jorhat, Assam, to evade arrest. Recently, he returned to Delhi from Assam. Based on inputs, a team was stationed to pinpoint his location, after which he was nabbed today.

Sahoo, wanted in seven corruption cases, is being produced in Delhi court and he will be brought to Odisha under transit remand.

Seven corruption cases are:

1. Koraput Vig. P.S. Case No.16 (18.04.2015): Misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs 6 lakh without executing the work for construction of Anganwadi Centre (AWC) Building at Tovapadar and Mankid

2. Koraput Vig. P.S. Case No.17 (25.04.2015): Misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 3 lakh without executing the construction of AWC Building at Dumsil

3. Koraput Vig. P.S. Case No.18 (25.04.2015): Misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh without executing the construction of road with CD Works at Pachingi

4. Koraput Vig. P.S. Case No.19 (1.05.2015): Misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh without executing the construction of Diversion Weir and Field Channel at Kelubadi of Narayanpatna Block

5. Koraput Vig. P.S. Case No.20 (1.05.2015): Misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh without executing the construction of Spring based water supply & Field Channel at Uppergumundi under Narayanpatna Block

6. Koraput Vig. P.S. Case No.21 (2.05.2015)L Misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh without executing the construction of AWC at Gehchla and CC road work at Daleipeta under Narayanpatna Block

07. Koraput Vig. PS Case No.38 (3.08.2015): Misappropriation of government funds of Rs 5 lakh of NREGS account of GP fund and showed the same in the GP Cash book as transferred to PFC account.