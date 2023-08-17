TNI Evening News Headlines – August 17, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Kuwi and Desia books at Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
➡️FM Nirmala Sitharaman paid floral tribute to noted freedom fighter Jayee Rajguru at his statue in Biraharekrushnapur village in Puri, Odisha.
➡️Jyoti Prakash Das appointed President of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.
➡️Dengue cases crosses 2000 mark in Odisha; Khordha district tops the list with 1,155 cases.
➡️Lander Module Successfully separates from Propulsion Module today. The next Lander Module maneuver is scheduled for tomorrow around 1600 hrs IST.
➡️Indian Army to hold Kashmir Women Cricket League-2023, in Srinagar from August 19 to 26.
➡️India achieves a 13% reduction in TB incidence and 15% decrease in mortality from 2015 to 2022.
➡️Adille Sumariwalla first Indian to be elected as vice-President of World Athletics’ Governing Council.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Nongpoh in Meghalaya.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu launched ‘My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal’ Campaign under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, organized by Brahma Kumaris at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.
➡️NIA arrests accused in over 9 crore Jaipur Gold smuggling case.
➡️IndiGo Pilot scheduled to fly to Pune falls unconscious at boarding gate, dies.
➡️Bittu Bajrangi has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
➡️Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 registers Total Collections of Rs 261.35 Cr in 6 Days.
➡️Jasprit Bumrah is now fully fit and back in action in international cricket.
➡️Indian wrestler Savita reaches junior World Championship final in 62kg category in Amman.
➡️10 killed as charter plane crashes onto expressway in Malaysia.
➡️President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to members of newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s 18 members cabinet.
