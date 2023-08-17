TNI Morning News Headlines – August 17, 2023

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers at Puri Jagannath Temple, administers ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme in Puri.
➡️ Cyclonic circulation becoming active; Low Pressure is very likely to form near North West Bay of Bengal off Odisha Coast in next 12 Hours. Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of Odisha.
➡️ Action committee launches 12-hour bandh demanding district status for Titilagarh in Balangir Dist.
➡️ Former DRDO Chief V S Arunachalam passes away.
➡️ Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway in Shimla’s Summer Hill area; out of the 21 people missing, 13 bodies have been recovered.
➡️71 deaths reported in three days from 13th to 15th August in Himachal Pradesh. Losses suffered amount to around Rs 7500 crores: Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, HP.
➡️More than 100 villagers of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh stranded near Beas River, evacuated to safer places so far by Rising Star Corps.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.
➡️ Massive landslides block highway in Manipur, around 500 trucks stranded.
➡️ Rahul Gandhi likely to leave for 2-day visit to Ladakh today.
➡️ Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved operations of Indigo to Tashkent with effect from 6th September.
➡️ Yamuna breaches danger mark again.
➡️ 8 Uzbek Nationals held for smuggling Gold worth Rs 2.9 crore inside a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley.
➡️ The First World Health Organisation (WHO) Traditional Medicine Global Summit will be held during G20 Health Ministers’ Meet on August 18 and 19.
➡️Gadar 2 Collections cross Rs 200 Crore Mark.
➡️ More than 60 believed dead after migrant boat sank off Cape Verde.
➡️ San Francisco: At 92, Australia-born American media mogul Rupert Murdoch is dating 66-year-old retired scientist Elena Zhukova.
➡️ New York bans TikTok on Government devices citing ‘security concerns’.
