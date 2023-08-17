FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Campaign in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is on a two-day tour to Odisha, visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and offered prayers to the deities on Thursday.

Nirmala Sitharaman collected maati in the ‘Amrit Kalash’ at Biraharekrushnapur, the birth place of noted freedom fighter Jayee Rajguru in Puri district under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The Union Ministers also visited sand art on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ installed by noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik & his team at blue flag beach and administered ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India developed and self-reliant by 2047.

Accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, and MLAs Jayanta Sarangi and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Sitharaman attended a plantation drive in Puri and honoured the family members of martyrs & freedom fighters in Puri.