TNI Morning News Headlines – August 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1193 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 695 quarantine and 498 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 425 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (161).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 60 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Bargarh (13), Cuttack (11), Balangir (6), Angul (5), Jagatsinghpur (5), Sambalpur (5), Deogarh (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,757.

➡️ As many as 71,197 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized 1.26 kg brown sugar seized near Khordha bus stand.

➡️ Odisha Government asked officials to immediately resolve grievances related to registration & verification of farmers for paddy procurement.

India News

➡️ India reports 40,120 new COVID 19 cases, 42,295 recoveries & 585 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,21,17,826 including 3,85,227 active cases, 3,13,02,345 cured cases & 4,30,254 deaths.

➡️ 48,94,70,779 samples tested till 12th August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 19,70,495 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 52,95,82,956 vaccine doses have been administered so far; 57,31,574 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 54-member Indian contingent leaves for Games after receiving warm send-off.

➡️ Tata Motors to gift Tata Altroz to Indian athletes who missed bronze at Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ Rupee slips 3 paise to 74.28 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex breaches 55,000 mark; currently at 55,126.13, up by 282.15 points.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 205.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.33 Million.

➡️ Canada suffering COVID19 4th wave: Top doctor.

➡️ 6 dead, including suspected gunman in mass shooting in UK’s Plymouth.

➡️ “Taliban claim to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city,” tweets AFP News Agency.