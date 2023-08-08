TNI Morning News Headlines – August 08, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Justice Subhasis Talapatra sworn in as new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. He was administered oath by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.
➡️Indian soldier from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Rajeev Nayak succumbed to a cardiac arrest while being on duty. He served at the China border in Sikkim under ITBP.
➡️9 arrested, 50 others booked in Phiringia police station vandalism case.
➡️Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. NDA gets 131 Votes in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to initiate debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Former BJP President of Agra district Mahesh Baghel who declared dead by doctors, found alive after brought home.
➡️Marijuana plantation found in the hostel campus of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.
➡️ASI survey at Gyanvapi premises continues on Day 5.
➡️Sensex dips 5.42 points to 65,948.06 in early trade; Nifty up 2.40 points to 19,599.70.
➡️Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Congressional Member Delegation to visit India to attend Independence Day celebration.
➡️17 killed in two terrorist attacks in Mali.
