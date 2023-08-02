TNI Morning News Headlines – August 02, 2023

➡️ Schools in 11 Districts of Odisha – Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nayagarh and Nuapada have been closed for today in view of waterlogging and flood-like situation.
➡️Baitarani river swells, crosses danger mark at Rajghat. Water level stands at 39.14 m against the danger mark of 36.36 m.
➡️Bansadhara river breaches danger mark at Kashinagar of Gajapati district; water lever stands at 54.90 m against the danger mark of 54.60 m.
➡️Boudh district records highest 390.6 mm rainfall in Odisha in the last 24 hours.
➡️57 paperless Courts and 4 fast track special courts inaugurated in Odisha.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
➡️Lok Sabha passes three Bills (Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill, 2023.
➡️Six deaths confirmed in the violence in Nuh district.
➡️Bajrang Dal and VHP hold protest near Nirman Vihar Metro Station in Delhi against Nuh violence. 44 FIRs have been registered, 80 arrested in Nuh violence case.
➡️Sensex falls 396.51 points to 66,062.80 in early trade; Nifty declines 95.25 points to 19,638.30.
➡️Rupee falls 18 paise to 82.40 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India scripts record; India (351/5) beat West Indies (151/10) by 200 runs, clinch three-match series 2-1.
➡️Pakistan team arrive at Chennai to participate in Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 which will begin on August 3.
➡️Celebrated Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai dies by suicide at the age of 58.
➡️Amazon’s virtual clinic is now available in all 50 states and Washington, DC.
➡️Indian-American Shohini Sinha named FBI’s Special Agent in Charge in Salt Lake City.
