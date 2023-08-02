Schools closed in 11 Odisha Districts due to Heavy Rains

TNI Bureau: In view of incessant rains across the State, holiday has been declared for all the Government, Private schools and all Anganwadi Centres in eleven districts of Odisha for today.
Schools in Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nayagarh and Nuapada have been closed for today in view of waterlogging and flood-like situation due to the incessant downpour.
Related Posts
The IMD has forecast Red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over the districts of Balasore, Angul, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Boudh for next 24 hours.
Similarly, IMD predicted Orange warning of very heavy rain over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.
Comments are closed.