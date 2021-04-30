Odisha Corona Updates – April 30, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
166

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported  single-day spike of 8681 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 444194, including 61698 active cases and 380400 recovered ones.

Of the 8681 new cases, 4948 have been reported from quarantine centres while 3733 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1408  new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (745), Cuttack (570), Balangir (459), Bargarh (423) and Angul (419).

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Koraput and Sundargarh, 2 each from Khordha & Rayagada, 1 each from Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,043.

April 30, 2021

🔘 New Covid Cases – 8681
🔘 Active Cases – 61,698
🔘 New Deaths – 14
🔘 New Recoveries – 4679
🔘 Samples Tested – 45,452

Khordha – 1408, Sundargarh – 745, Cuttack – 570, Puri – 514, Balangir – 459, Bargarh – 423, Angul – 419, Jharsuguda – 411, Sambalpur – 410, Nabarangpur – 368, Jajpur – 321, Nuapada – 304, Mayurbhanj – 220, Ganjam – 198, Kalahandi – 195, Nayagarh – 160, Balasore – 155, Rayagada – 151, Keonjhar – 148, Gajapati – 125, Koraput – 113, Bhadrak – 103, Deogarh – 102, Sonepur – 98, Kendrapara – 85,,Boudh – 57 , Kandhamal – 54, Malkangiri – 34 and  Dhenkanal – 33, Jagatsinghpur – 21

➡️ State Pool: 277

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 10086656
➡️ New recovery: 4679
➡️ Total +VE Cases: 444194 (Active Cases: 61698, Recovered: 380400, COVID Deaths: 2,043)

➡️ Samples Tested: 45, 452

