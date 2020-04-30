TNI Morning News Headlines – April 30, 2020

* 3 new COVID-19 cases have been detected from Jajpur district; Odisha tally at 128.

* Gas leakage reported in Rourkela Steel Plant; 3 officials were hospitalised.

* Odia migrants who were stuck in Gujarat’s Surat reach Odisha after 60-Hour journey.

* Students of Odisha’s Rourkela city, who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan boarded buses this morning to reach home.

* Balasore: Containment orders issued for 6 villages of Talanagar & Sabira panchayats in Soro block.

* Deogarh admin declare 6 villages of Kalanda GP & 1 village of Baniakilinda GP in Tileibani block as containment zones.

* With 1718 new cases & 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 33050 (including 23651 active cases, 1074 deaths, 8325 cured/discharged/migrated): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Legendary Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67.

* Congress set to launch Rahul Gandhi dialogue series on Covid-19 with world thinkers.

* Rajasthan hikes excise duty on liquor with immediate effect.

* Kerala High Court bids farewell to Justice CK Abdul Rehim who is due to retire on May 2, 2020.

* The total number of cases rises to 2524 in Rajasthan.

* Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439.

* Air India estimates partial services likely to resume by mid-May.

* No new cases for 4 days in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

* 2,502 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours in USA.

* Rupee jumps 59 paise to 75.07 against US dollar in early trade.