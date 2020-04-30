Final Tweet of Rishi Kapoor: Respect the Corona Warriors

TNI Bureau: The entire nation is mourning the sad demise of Bollywod’s Romantic Hero Rishi Kapoor today. Rishi had a great fan following who are yet to come to terms with the news of his death, which occurred when the nation is battling with lockdown owing to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar reminded about the final tweet of Rishi Kapoor on April 2, 2020 where the Actor had appealed everyone to respect the Corona Warriors such as Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc. who are endangering their lives to save us.

“Let’s follow his advice as a tribute to the departed soul, tweets Sujeet Kumar.

Nation mourns the untimely demise of #RishiKapoor today. We all love him. Do we know what was his last tweet? In his final tweet on April 2 2020, #Rishi_Kapoor had appealed all of us to respect our #CoronaWarriors . Let's follow his advice as a tribute to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/h6o165ZVNU — SujeetKOfficial (@SujeetKOfficial) April 30, 2020

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

