Final Tweet of Rishi Kapoor: Respect the Corona Warriors

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The entire nation is mourning the sad demise of Bollywod’s Romantic Hero Rishi Kapoor today. Rishi had a great fan following who are yet to come to terms with the news of his death, which occurred when the nation is battling with lockdown owing to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar reminded about the final tweet of Rishi Kapoor on April 2, 2020 where the Actor had appealed everyone to respect the Corona Warriors such as Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc. who are endangering their lives to save us.

“Let’s follow his advice as a tribute to the departed soul, tweets Sujeet Kumar.

