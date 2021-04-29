Odisha Corona Updates – April 29, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 6998 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 4,35,513 , including 57710 active cases and 3,75,721 recovered ones.

Of the 6998 new cases, 4054 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2994 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the single day spike of 919 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Cuttack: 517, Sundargarh: 474, Nuapada : 420,Jharsuguda: 396, Bargarh: 330, Angul:325, Sambalpur: 323, Mayurbhanj: 308.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 57710 active cases and 375721 cured/discharged in the State.

12 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Puri, Rayagada, 1 each from Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,029.

Odisha Corona Updates:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total Cases – 6998

➡️ New Cases: Angul: 325, Balasore: 97, Bargarh: 330, Bhadrak: 91, Balangir: 236, Boudh: 65, Cuttack: 517,Deogarh: 74, Dhenkanal: 22, Gajapati: 121, Ganjam: 128, Jagatsinghpur: 104, Jajpur: 226, Jharsuguda: 396, Kalahandi: 292, Kandhamal: 45, Kendrapada: 77, Keonjhar: 160, Khurda: 919, Koraput: 57, Malkangiri: 30, Mayurbhanj: 308, Nawarangpur: 255, Nayagarh: 121, Nuapada: 420, Puri: 288, Rayagada: 181, Sambalpur: 323, Sonepur: 131, Sundargarh: 474.

➡️ State Pool: 185

The News Insight

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 10041204

➡️ New recovery: 4521

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 435513 (Active Cases: 57710, Recovered: 375721, COVID Deaths: 2,029)

➡️ Samples Tested: 44064