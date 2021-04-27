TNI Morning News Headlines – April 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6073 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 3522 quarantine and 2551 local contact cases.

➡️ A total of 12 districts have recorded 200 plus cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covid death toll in Odisha crosses 2,000-Mark with 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 from Sundargarh, 2 from Rayagada and 1 from Boudh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,007.

➡️ Admission for Elementary and Secondary Schools for the session 2021-22 to Commence from 27th April 2021 & to be completed by 31st May 2021 in Odisha.

➡️ Covid Surge: All religious places closed for devotees in Puri.

➡️ Section 144 clamped at Kakatpur Mangala Temple in Puri in view of Jhamu Jatra of the presiding goddess today.

➡️ Five medical oxygen tankers reach Hyderabad from Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 3,23,144 new COVID 19 cases, 2,51,827 recoveries and 2771 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,76,36,307 including 28,82,204 active cases, 1,45,56,209 cured cases & 1,97,894 deaths.

➡️ 25,40,41,584 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 8th April 2021. Of these 13,64,205 samples were tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 14,52,71,186 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Election Commission of India bans all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes, on May 2nd.

➡️ Army man shoots himself dead with his service weapon at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

➡️ Uttarakhand: People take holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar on Chitra Purnima today.

➡️ Senior Congress leader, former MP and niece of former PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Karuna Shukla dies of Covid 19.

World News

➡️ India was there for us, we will be there for them: US President Biden on India’s Covid-19 crisis.

➡️ A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 147.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.11 Million.

➡️ Australian Government suspends all passenger flights from India to Australia until May 15.

➡️ France to provide oxygen generators, liquid O2, ventilators to India.

➡️ 800 Oxygen Concentrators have been delivered from China to India; 10,000 more in a week.