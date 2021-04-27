Odisha Corona Updates – April 27, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 6073 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 420129, including 50958 active cases and 367111 recovered ones.

Of the 6073 new cases, 3522 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2551 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1092 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Nuapada (400), Balangir (457) new cases and Sundargarh (371) new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 50958 active cases and 367111 cured/discharged in the State.

10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 from Sundargarh, 2 from Rayagada and 1 from Boudh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,007.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 6599

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 1092, Balangir: 457, Nuapada: 400, Sundargarh: 371, Jharsuguda: 359, Bargarh: 286, Kalahandi: 277, Keonjhar: 266, Puri: 226, Angul: 239, Ganjam: 209, Nabarangpur: 206, Cuttack: 198, Sambalpur: 158, Mayurbhanj: 149, Nayagarh: 110, Jajpur: 107, Gajapati: 79, Balasore: 78, Rayagada: 77, Koraput: 76, Sonepur: 74, Bhadrak: 65, Boudh: 64, Kendrapada: 64, Jagatsinghpur: 62, Deogarh: 36, Kandhamal: 34, Malkangiri: 29, Dhenkanal: 12,

➡️ State Pool: 213

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9954739

➡️ New recovery: 4180

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 420129 (Active Cases: 50958, Recovered: 367111, COVID Deaths: 2,007)

➡️ Samples Tested: 39,642