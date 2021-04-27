100-Word Edit: Thank you Bhutan

A Friend in Need, is a Friend Indeed! A tiny kingdom Bhutan who always received support from India, is now reciprocating when India is in dire need of Oxygen during this unprecedented Corona Pandemic crisis.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bhutan will supply 40 MT liquid oxygen to India everyday from a new plant being set up at the Motanga Industrial Estate. Assam will be the immediate beneficiary from this move. The Plant has 51% investment by a Bhutanese company and 49% FDI by an Indian firm.

The close ties between India and Bhutan will be strengthened further with this humanitarian gesture. Thank you Bhutan!