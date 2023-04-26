Operation Kaveri: IAF evacuates 256 Indians from Port Sudan

TNI Bureau: The Indian Air Forces (IAF) has evacuated as many as 256 Indians from Port Sudan.

The IAF on its Twitter handle today informed about the evaluation of Indian from the violence hit Sudan.

“#OperationKaveri takes to the Skies! Two #IAF C-130 J aircraft have evacuated more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan #HarKaamDeshKeNaam,” the IAF tweeted.

Notably, the first batch of Indians stranded in Sudan were evacuated on Tuesday. INS Sumedha departed Port Sudan for Jeddah with 278 people onboard.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The government of India will facilitate the journey of these Indian nationals back to the country soon, tweeted MoS in Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

It is to be noted here that the Indian government begun the Operation Kaveri to extract stranded citizens from Sudan which has been hit by severe violence due to a power struggle between two main factions of the country’s military regime.

The Indian government said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens stranded across Sudan.