TNI Morning News Headlines – April 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 6215 new Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 8 more people succumb to Covid-19 in #Odisha taking the total death toll in the State to 1973.

➡️ Three-day shutdown imposed in 2 municipality areas of Angul.

➡️ Odisha sends 2 more medical oxygen tankers to Visakhapatnam & Pune.

India News

➡️ India reports 3,32,730 new COVID 19 cases, 1,93,279 recoveries and 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,62,63,695 including 24,28,616 active cases, 1,36,48,159 cured cases & 1,86,920 deaths.

➡️ Total of 13,54,78,420 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 27,27,05,103 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 21st April 2021. Of these, 16,51,711 samples were tested yesterda: IMCR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Covid high burden States.

➡️ Oxygen Crisis: 25 sickest patients die at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 Hours.

➡️ 13 people have died so far in Hospital fire in Maharashtra’s Virar. Bombay High Court takes suo moto cognizance of Nashik oxygen leak tanker incident, asks Maharashtra Government to file a reply on it.

➡️ Antilia bomb scare case: Inspector of Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane arrested by NIA.

➡️ Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo passes away due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 66.

➡️ Sensex opens over 200 points lower at 47,876; Nifty at 14,338.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 144.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.06 Million.

➡️ Indian Navy sends vessel from Visakhapatnam to help hunt Indonesia submarine.

➡️ 200 Sikh Pilgrims test positive on return from Pakistan after Baisakhi.

➡️ US President Joe Biden prepares to recognise Armenian genocide.

➡️ UK parliament declares genocide in China’s Xinjiang, raises pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.