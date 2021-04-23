Odisha Corona Updates – April 23, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 6215 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 394694, including 39117 active cases and 353551 recovered ones.

Of the 6215 new cases, 3604 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2611 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 950 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (684) new cases.

8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Ganjam and Kalahandi, 1 each from Kandhamal, Khordha, Bolangir and Balasore. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,973.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 6215

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 950, Sundargarh: 684, Kalahandi: 682, Nuapada: 446, Cuttack: 383, Puri: 306, Bargarh: 268, Sambalpur: 263, Jharsuguda: 261, Nabarangpur: 257, Balangir: 211, Angul: 173, Keonjhar: 157, Mayurbhanj: 115, Bhadrak: 86, Jajpur: 85, Nayagarh: 82, Balasore: 79, Rayagada: 70, Ganjam: 67, Sonepur: 65, Jagatsinghpur: 62, Koraput: 58, Gajapati: 47, Kendrapada: 41, Kandhamal: 34, Deogarh: 33, Malkangiri: 21, Boudh: 20 and Dhenkanal: 16.

➡️ State Pool: 193

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9793470

➡️ New recovery: 2165

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 394694 (Active Cases: 39117, Recovered: 353551, COVID Deaths: 1,973)

➡️ Daily Testing: 44,983