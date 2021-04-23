India to airlift 23 Oxygen Generating Plants from Germany

TNI Bureau: As the hospitals across India reel under shortage of medical oxygen amidst the second wave of COVID-19, the Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany to cater to the shortage.

Government sources said, 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being air lifted from Germany which will provide adequate oxygen to the needy.

These oxygen generating plants are expected within a week, informed the Defence Ministry.