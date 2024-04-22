TNI Morning News Headlines – April 22, 2024

➡️Odisha announces early summer vacation from April 25 in view of heatwave conditions.
➡️Ex Indian Hockey Captain Prabodh Tirkey resigns from Congress following humiliation in ticket distribution. He was named as a Candidate from Talasara, but changed later.
➡️Goutam Samantray named as BJP’s MLA Candidate for Jeypore Assembly Constituency.
➡️Cuttack: Madhusudan Law University cancels Paper-I (Labour Law-II) of 6th semester of 3 Yr LLB Examination June-2024 ‘ as questions came out of the syllabus.
➡️2024 Elections: Top Congress leaders including RahulGandhi to campaign in Odisha in May.
➡️Manipur: Re-polling begins in 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with the Armed Forces personnel deployed at Kumar’s post of Siachen Glacier in Ladakh.
➡️Calcutta High Court declares the entire panel of 2016 SSC recruitment, null and void.
Related Posts
➡️Supreme Court allows medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids 9 locations in Srinagar in terror case.
➡️A delegation of 90 NRIs from 30 countries along with Bhutan speaker Vetsop Namgyel visits Ayodhya Ram Temple.
➡️Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in IPL match in Mullanpur.
➡️Zomato increases mandatory platform fee to Rs 5.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.39 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex climbs 639.85 points to 73,728.18 in early trade; Nifty up 190.1 points to 22,337.10.
Comments are closed.