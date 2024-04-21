Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on April 25

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Shah will visit Odisha on April 25 head of election in the State. This was informed BJP state unit general secretary Golak Mahapatra today.

According to Mohapatra, Shah is slated to reach Sonepur town of the Subarnapur district and will address a public gathering in the afternoon.

Later, he will land in Bhubaneswar and will hold a crucial meeting with several senior party leaders and workers of the State to discuss about party’s election strategy.

The Union Minister will spend the night in Bhubaneswar and fly back to Delhi in the morning.

Amit Shah’s latest statement that BJP will fight Naveen Patnaik’s BJD on the issue of ‘Odia Asmita’ has energised the Karyakartas.