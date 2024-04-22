DGP visits Berhampur, Reviews Law & Order Situation for Polls

TNI Bureau: Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi yesterday visited Berhampur and reviewed the security arrangements fro the upcoming General Elections -2024 in the state.

Sarangi held a meeting at the head office of the Southern Range and reviewed the Law and Order situation and prevailing LWE scenario in Southern Range for violence free smooth and safe conduct of the elections.

The Superintendent of Police (SPs) of the five districts coming under the South range attending the meeting and shared their inputs.

It is to be noted here that the assembly and Lok Sabha election in Odisha will be held simultaneously in four phases beginning on May 13.