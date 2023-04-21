TNI Morning News Headlines – April 21, 2023

➡️Five Indian Army soldiers, including Debashis Biswal of Puri district were martyred in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in an attack by terrorists.
➡️Odisha reports 431 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 2,411.
➡️Former Jagatsinghpur MP Trilochan Kanungo passes away at 83.
➡️UP STF questions one person at Bhatli in Bargarh district in connection with Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim.
➡️Respite from heatwave in Odisha for next 3-4 days; Light rain reported in Koraput and Kalahandi districts. Koraput witnesses record 5,395 lightning strikes in 7 minutes.
Related Posts
➡️India reports 11,692 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 66,170.
➡️Wing Commander Deepika Misra creates history, becomes first woman IAF officer to receive Gallantry Award.
➡️A woman was injured in a firing incident at Saket Court in Delhi, rushed to hospital. Four rounds were fired.
➡️Water from 155 rivers across the globe brought to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s ‘Jalabhishek’.
➡️US Senate confirmed Indian-American Radha Iyengar Plumb as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense.
➡️Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain.
Comments are closed.