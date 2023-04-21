TNI Morning News Headlines – April 21, 2023

➡️ Five Indian Army soldiers, including Debashis Biswal of Puri district were martyred in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in an attack by terrorists.

➡️ Odisha reports 431 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 2,411.

➡️ Former Jagatsinghpur MP Trilochan Kanungo passes away at 83.

➡️ UP STF questions one person at Bhatli in Bargarh district in connection with Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim.

➡️ Respite from heatwave in Odisha for next 3-4 days; Light rain reported in Koraput and Kalahandi districts. Koraput witnesses record 5,395 lightning strikes in 7 minutes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India reports 11,692 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 66,170.

➡️ Wing Commander Deepika Misra creates history, becomes first woman IAF officer to receive Gallantry Award. ➡️ A woman was injured in a firing incident at Saket Court in Delhi, rushed to hospital. Four rounds were fired. ➡️ Water from 155 rivers across the globe brought to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s ‘Jalabhishek’.

➡️ US Senate confirmed Indian-American Radha Iyengar Plumb as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense.