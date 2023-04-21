Odisha mourns Supreme Sacrifice of Jawan Debasis Biswal

TNI Bureau: Among the 5 Armymen who lost their lives in Poonch area of Jammu & Kashmir in a terror attack, Lance Naik Debasis Biswal hailed from Alagumar near Sakhigopal in Puri district of Odisha.

Debasis was part of the Rashtriya Rifles. He was travelling in the vehicle along with others when the ambush took place. The Islamist terrorists opened fire at the vehicle, which later caught fire. 5 Armymen lost their lives while one remains seriously injured.

Debasis is survived by his wife Sangeeta, a seven-month-old daughter and parents. He got married in 2021.