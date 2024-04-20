TNI Morning News Headlines – April 20, 2024

➡️Jharsuguda Boat Capsize: Death toll rises to seven, 48 people rescued so far, one person still missing; rescue operations underway.
➡️Odisha confirms 1 sunstroke death from Balasore.
➡️Odisha Government clarified that it has not issued any instruction for closure of schools till June 15 due to the heatwave condition.
➡️Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh & close aide of Priyanka Gandhi, resigns from primary membership of Congress.
➡️First phase of the Lok Sabha elections: As per ECI, Tripura recorded 80.17% voter turnout.
➡️Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.
➡️Indian wrestler Anshu Malik moves to 57kg semifinals at Asian Olympic Qualifer with 12-1 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Kalmira Bilimbek Kyzy.
➡️Elon Musk’s India visit postponed amid crucial Tesla quarterly results.
➡️United States imposes sanctions on foreign companies contributing to Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Proliferation: US Department of State.
